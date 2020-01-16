Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

January 16, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-5 Cloudy 10

Incheon 02/-4 Sunny 20

Suwon 04/-5 Sunny 20

Cheongju 04/-4 Sunny 20

Daejeon 05/-4 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 05/-8 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 08/-1 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 05/-3 Sunny 20

Gwangju 06/-2 Sunny 20

Jeju 07/04 Cloudy 30

Daegu 06/-3 Sunny 20

Busan 08/00 Sunny 20

