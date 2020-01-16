Mobile game sales in S. Korea surpass 4.2 tln won in 2019
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Sales of South Korea's mobile game market rose 5.2 percent on-year to surpass 4.2 trillion won (US$3.6 billion) last year, industry data showed Thursday.
According to the data by mobile big data platform IGAWorks, combined sales at three app markets -- Google's Play Store for Android devices, Apple's App Store for iPhones, and ONE store -- came to 4.29 trillion won in 2019.
Google Play brought in 3.37 trillion won in sales in 2019 to account for 78.6 percent, followed by One Store, a home-grown integrated app store, and App Store, the data showed.
On a monthly basis, sales rose sharply in November when NCSOFT Corp. launched "Lineage 2M," a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), IGAWorks said.
NCSOFT had the biggest market share with 21.5 percent, followed by Netmarble Corp. with 11.7 percent and Nexon Co. with 5.1 percent, the data showed.
Users played mobile games 29.3 hours per month on average, with those in their 30s playing the most (44.1 hours), the data showed.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
4
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
3
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
PM regrets chief prosecutor's behavior over personnel reorganization
-
1
Chung Hyeon pulls out of Australian Open qualifying with hand injury
-
2
Trump likens N. Korea talks to 'beautiful game of chess'
-
3
Moon says no letup in 'peaceful Korea' bid based on alliance with U.S.
-
4
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up defense cost talks without breakthrough