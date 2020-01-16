S. Korea to host ADB's annual meeting in May
SEJONG, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will host this year's annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in May, Seoul's finance ministry said Thursday.
The 53rd ADB meeting will be held on May 2-5 in Songdo, near Incheon International Airport, the ministry said in a statement.
South Korea's Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will chair this year's ADB meeting.
About 5,000 officials, including finance ministers and central bank chiefs from 68 member countries, are expected to attend the four-day meeting, according to the ministry.
The ADB will begin receiving registrations for the meeting from Monday, it added.
On the sidelines of the meeting, South Korea will show off K-pop culture and Korean foods, according to the ministry.
