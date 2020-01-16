Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to host ADB's annual meeting in May

15:00 January 16, 2020

SEJONG, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will host this year's annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in May, Seoul's finance ministry said Thursday.

The 53rd ADB meeting will be held on May 2-5 in Songdo, near Incheon International Airport, the ministry said in a statement.

South Korea's Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will chair this year's ADB meeting.

About 5,000 officials, including finance ministers and central bank chiefs from 68 member countries, are expected to attend the four-day meeting, according to the ministry.

The ADB will begin receiving registrations for the meeting from Monday, it added.

On the sidelines of the meeting, South Korea will show off K-pop culture and Korean foods, according to the ministry.

South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (2nd from R) visits the South Korean booth during the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) annual meeting in Nadi, Fiji, on May 3, 2019, in this photo released by the South Korean finance ministry. South Korea will host the 2020 annual meeting of the regional bank's board of governors in Incheon, west of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
