(LEAD) S. Korea to host ADB's annual meeting in May
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 6-7; CORRECTS date in para 5)
SEJONG, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will host this year's annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in May, Seoul's finance ministry said Thursday.
The 53rd ADB meeting will be held on May 2-5 in Songdo, near Incheon International Airport, the ministry said in a statement.
South Korea's Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will chair this year's ADB meeting.
About 5,000 officials, including finance ministers and central bank chiefs from 68 member countries, are expected to attend the four-day meeting, according to the ministry.
The ADB will begin receiving registrations for the meeting on Friday, it added.
Hong has said the upcoming ADB meeting will discuss how to step up regional integration through trade and investment.
The meeting is also expected to outline ways to maintain "debt sustainability" and "resilience" to keep growing amid global economic uncertainties, Hong said earlier.
On the sidelines of the meeting, South Korea will show off K-pop culture and Korean foods, according to the ministry.
