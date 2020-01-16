KOSPI 2,248.05 UP 17.07 points (close)
All Headlines 15:34 January 16, 2020
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
4
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
Most Saved
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
3
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
PM regrets chief prosecutor's behavior over personnel reorganization
-
1
Chung Hyeon pulls out of Australian Open qualifying with hand injury
-
2
Trump likens N. Korea talks to 'beautiful game of chess'
-
3
Moon says no letup in 'peaceful Korea' bid based on alliance with U.S.
-
4
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up defense cost talks without breakthrough