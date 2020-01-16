KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KUMHOTIRE 4,045 0
SPC SAMLIP 83,100 DN 200
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,000 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 197,000 DN 500
SamsungElec 60,700 UP 1,700
LOTTE Himart 29,050 DN 150
Fila Holdings 48,600 DN 550
GS 48,300 UP 50
CJ CGV 33,400 UP 600
HYUNDAILIVART 13,150 DN 50
NHIS 12,150 DN 100
SLCORP 18,000 0
Yuhan 231,500 0
LIG Nex1 29,900 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 48,150 0
SGBC 35,650 DN 250
Mobis 249,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,100 DN 250
NEXENTIRE 8,650 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 95,300 DN 100
KCC 233,500 0
AmoreG 91,600 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 118,500 UP 3,500
KISWire 19,450 DN 150
LotteFood 400,000 DN 1,500
Hyosung 73,600 UP 300
LOTTE 35,900 DN 650
AK Holdings 34,500 DN 350
S-1 93,900 DN 400
DaelimInd 85,400 DN 300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13900 DN100
KiaMtr 41,150 DN 50
ShinhanGroup 41,300 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,500 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,900 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 218,000 0
LG Innotek 147,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 50,600 UP 2,900
HALLA HOLDINGS 45,150 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,600 DN 850
