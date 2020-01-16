S&T MOTIV 41,550 UP 750

SKTelecom 236,000 DN 1,500

LGELECTRONICS 69,900 UP 300

Celltrion 180,500 UP 4,000

Huchems 19,550 UP 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 137,500 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,000 DN 800

KIH 73,400 UP 600

BGF Retail 171,000 UP 1,500

HyundaiMipoDock 48,500 DN 100

HITEJINRO 31,600 DN 50

CJ LOGISTICS 145,000 DN 500

ORION Holdings 17,150 DN 100

Hanssem 76,900 DN 1,700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,550 DN 450

OCI 64,100 DN 800

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,800 UP 700

KorZinc 419,500 DN 3,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,400 DN 90

SYC 47,900 DN 150

Youngone Corp 33,350 UP 850

L&L 13,900 DN 50

BoryungPharm 14,700 UP 100

KBFinancialGroup 48,000 UP 100

GKL 22,000 UP 100

DAEKYO 5,950 DN 50

Hansae 16,950 DN 50

LG HAUSYS 52,400 DN 900

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 141,500 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,350 0

HANWHA LIFE 2,185 DN 60

POONGSAN 24,150 DN 150

AMOREPACIFIC 236,500 UP 2,000

LF 16,650 DN 150

FOOSUNG 8,720 UP 100

JW HOLDINGS 5,870 0

SK Innovation 133,000 DN 4,000

CJ CheilJedang 247,000 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,750 DN 450

GS Retail 39,650 0

(MORE)