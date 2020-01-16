KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
S&T MOTIV 41,550 UP 750
SKTelecom 236,000 DN 1,500
LGELECTRONICS 69,900 UP 300
Celltrion 180,500 UP 4,000
Huchems 19,550 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 137,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,000 DN 800
KIH 73,400 UP 600
BGF Retail 171,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 48,500 DN 100
HITEJINRO 31,600 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 145,000 DN 500
ORION Holdings 17,150 DN 100
Hanssem 76,900 DN 1,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,550 DN 450
OCI 64,100 DN 800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,800 UP 700
KorZinc 419,500 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,400 DN 90
SYC 47,900 DN 150
Youngone Corp 33,350 UP 850
L&L 13,900 DN 50
BoryungPharm 14,700 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 48,000 UP 100
GKL 22,000 UP 100
DAEKYO 5,950 DN 50
Hansae 16,950 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 52,400 DN 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 141,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,350 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,185 DN 60
POONGSAN 24,150 DN 150
AMOREPACIFIC 236,500 UP 2,000
LF 16,650 DN 150
FOOSUNG 8,720 UP 100
JW HOLDINGS 5,870 0
SK Innovation 133,000 DN 4,000
CJ CheilJedang 247,000 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,750 DN 450
GS Retail 39,650 0
