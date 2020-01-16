KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 542,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 21,100 DN 50
HanmiPharm 297,500 DN 2,000
HDC HOLDINGS 11,250 UP 50
SsangyongMtr 2,205 UP 140
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,690 DN 20
SKC 51,600 UP 300
KT 26,150 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 39,300 UP 550
NamyangDairy 416,500 DN 4,000
CheilWorldwide 23,450 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 UP 1,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL261000 UP1000
PanOcean 4,310 DN 60
LOTTE Fine Chem 42,400 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,050 DN 750
NamhaeChem 8,220 DN 40
DONGSUH 16,300 DN 100
BGF 5,560 DN 70
SamsungEng 18,800 DN 200
Nongshim 225,000 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 10,650 DN 100
SKCHEM 66,100 DN 100
Shinsegae 322,000 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 23,400 0
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,450 DN 100
DaeduckElec 10,000 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 3,590 DN 25
LS 44,800 DN 400
GC Corp 123,500 DN 2,000
GS E&C 29,950 DN 100
KAL 27,500 UP 400
HankookShellOil 308,000 DN 1,000
BukwangPharm 14,150 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,350 UP 1,400
SK Discovery 26,250 DN 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,020 UP 50
TaekwangInd 1,017,000 0
SsangyongCement 5,170 DN 40
LG Corp. 73,400 UP 100
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
4
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
3
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
PM regrets chief prosecutor's behavior over personnel reorganization
-
1
Chung Hyeon pulls out of Australian Open qualifying with hand injury
-
2
Trump likens N. Korea talks to 'beautiful game of chess'
-
3
Moon says no letup in 'peaceful Korea' bid based on alliance with U.S.
-
4
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up defense cost talks without breakthrough