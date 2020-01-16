KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Binggrae 54,800 DN 400
S-Oil 83,900 DN 1,600
IS DONGSEO 31,000 DN 400
GCH Corp 20,600 DN 300
DOOSAN 68,400 DN 700
LotteChilsung 133,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,850 DN 2,150
SamsungF&MIns 231,500 UP 2,500
Kogas 35,050 DN 450
KSOE 128,000 DN 1,000
Hanchem 113,000 UP 4,500
DWS 28,000 UP 250
KEPCO 26,900 DN 200
UNID 45,650 DN 150
SK hynix 99,200 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 680,000 UP 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,250 DN 450
Hanwha 23,700 DN 100
SamsungSecu 38,150 UP 250
Handsome 31,600 UP 200
Hanon Systems 11,100 DN 150
SK 244,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 136,000 DN 1,500
WJ COWAY 89,900 DN 2,600
IBK 11,200 DN 50
KorElecTerm 40,000 DN 350
Daesang 22,250 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,290 DN 60
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,300 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 268,500 UP 1,000
Kangwonland 28,800 DN 700
NAVER 191,500 0
KPIC 112,000 DN 2,000
LG Uplus 13,050 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,100 DN 500
KT&G 94,300 UP 200
DHICO 5,710 UP 30
LG Display 15,550 DN 50
Donga Socio Holdings 96,900 UP 1,200
DB HiTek 29,100 UP 300
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
4
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
3
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
PM regrets chief prosecutor's behavior over personnel reorganization
-
1
Chung Hyeon pulls out of Australian Open qualifying with hand injury
-
2
Trump likens N. Korea talks to 'beautiful game of chess'
-
3
Moon says no letup in 'peaceful Korea' bid based on alliance with U.S.
-
4
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up defense cost talks without breakthrough