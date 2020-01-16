KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ 92,600 UP 200
JWPHARMA 28,400 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 77,800 UP 400
LGInt 14,200 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 133,000 DN 500
Hanmi Science 37,400 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 5,520 DN 30
SBC 14,150 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 24,600 UP 400
TONGYANG 1,285 UP 5
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,100 DN 50
POSCO 241,500 DN 500
Kakao 171,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 632,000 UP 13,000
DSME 26,950 DN 100
DSINFRA 5,200 DN 80
DWEC 4,690 UP 15
Donga ST 103,000 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 224,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 39,250 UP 50
LGH&H 1,405,000 DN 17,000
LGCHEM 329,000 UP 500
KEPCO E&C 20,000 UP 300
ORION 114,500 UP 2,000
HtlShilla 107,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S320000 DN1000
MANDO 35,300 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 436,500 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 70,300 DN 1,400
Doosan Bobcat 33,200 DN 750
Netmarble 98,100 DN 800
HyundaiElev 70,500 DN 1,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,950 UP 1,050
KOLON IND 47,650 DN 200
BNK Financial Group 7,230 UP 10
emart 122,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY306 50 0
KOLMAR KOREA 53,200 UP 300
CUCKOO 115,000 DN 2,500
COSMAX 87,200 DN 800
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
4
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
3
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
PM regrets chief prosecutor's behavior over personnel reorganization
-
1
Chung Hyeon pulls out of Australian Open qualifying with hand injury
-
2
Trump likens N. Korea talks to 'beautiful game of chess'
-
3
Moon says no letup in 'peaceful Korea' bid based on alliance with U.S.
-
4
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up defense cost talks without breakthrough