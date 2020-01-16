(LEAD) Seoul stocks hit 9-month high after Sino-U.S. trade deal

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 3.04 percent to 118,500 won, after receiving some positive reviews for the first sport utility vehicle under its premium Genesis brand, the GV80. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis was up 1.84 percent at 249,500 won, while Hyundai's smaller sister company, Kia Motors, was 0.12 percent down at 41,150 won.