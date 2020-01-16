Airlines to raise fuel surcharges on int'l routes in Feb.
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean airlines will raise their fuel surcharges on international routes in February to reflect higher jet fuel prices, industry sources said Thursday.
The surcharges for one-way tickets on long-haul international routes will be capped at 49,200 won (US$42) next month, up from 34,800 won in January, according to the sources.
If the average jet fuel price on the Singapore spot market rises over $1.50 per gallon, South Korean airlines are allowed to impose fuel surcharges, starting one month later.
Jet fuel prices averaged $1.89 per gallon on the Singapore exchange between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15, the sources said.
If jet fuel prices drop below the threshold, no surcharge is collected. There are 10 levels of surcharges, depending on the length of a route.
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
4
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
3
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
PM regrets chief prosecutor's behavior over personnel reorganization
-
1
Chung Hyeon pulls out of Australian Open qualifying with hand injury
-
2
Trump likens N. Korea talks to 'beautiful game of chess'
-
3
Moon says no letup in 'peaceful Korea' bid based on alliance with U.S.
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up defense cost talks without breakthrough
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official