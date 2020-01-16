S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea pledged Thursday to offer US$200,000 in humanitarian aid to some 45,000 Filipino victims of a volcanic eruption through the Philippine Red Cross, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Taal Volcano, 65 kilometers south of Manila, erupted Sunday, spewing out clouds of ash and hot lava and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes and find shelter. Taal Volcano last erupted in 1977.
"Through the swift provision of relief goods to those who are in evacuation centers due to the volcanic eruption, we hope this aid will contribute to the stabilization of the victims' lives," the ministry said in a press release.
The Philippines sits on the Ring of Fire, a vulnerable Pacific belt where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions have frequently occurred.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
4
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
3
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
PM regrets chief prosecutor's behavior over personnel reorganization
-
1
Chung Hyeon pulls out of Australian Open qualifying with hand injury
-
2
Trump likens N. Korea talks to 'beautiful game of chess'
-
3
Moon says no letup in 'peaceful Korea' bid based on alliance with U.S.
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up defense cost talks without breakthrough
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official