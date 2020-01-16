S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 16, 2020
All Headlines 16:37 January 16, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.333 1.320 +1.3
3-year TB 1.426 1.391 +3.5
10-year TB 1.701 1.695 +0.6
2-year MSB 1.413 1.392 +2.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.001 1.972 +2.9
91-day CD 1.460 1.460 0.0
(END)
