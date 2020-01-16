KBO's Samsung Lions sign ex-MLB pitcher Buchanan
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club Samsung Lions have signed former major league right-hander David Buchanan.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said on Thursday Buchanan has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to US$850,000. He'll get $600,000 in salary and $100,000 in signing bonus, and he can make another $150,000 in incentives.
The Lions said Buchanan's arsenal includes a four-seam fastball, cutter, changeup, slider and curveball, and he's a groundball pitcher well suited for their Daegu Samsung Lions Park.
The 30-year-old made 35 starts for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2014 and 2015, going a combined 8-17 with a 5.01 ERA.
He spent the past three seasons in Japan with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, compiling a 20-30 record and a 4.07 ERA in 71 games, including 53 starts.
Buchanan's signing completes the foreign player puzzle for the Lions. They earlier re-signed right-hander Ben Lively and newly acquired utility player Tyler Saladino.
KBO teams can sign up to three foreign players, with no more than two pitchers.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
4
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
3
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
PM regrets chief prosecutor's behavior over personnel reorganization
-
1
Chung Hyeon pulls out of Australian Open qualifying with hand injury
-
2
Trump likens N. Korea talks to 'beautiful game of chess'
-
3
Moon says no letup in 'peaceful Korea' bid based on alliance with U.S.
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up defense cost talks without breakthrough
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official