KBO's Samsung Lions sign ex-MLB pitcher Buchanan

All Headlines 17:42 January 16, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club Samsung Lions have signed former major league right-hander David Buchanan.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said on Thursday Buchanan has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to US$850,000. He'll get $600,000 in salary and $100,000 in signing bonus, and he can make another $150,000 in incentives.

The Lions said Buchanan's arsenal includes a four-seam fastball, cutter, changeup, slider and curveball, and he's a groundball pitcher well suited for their Daegu Samsung Lions Park.

In this photo provided by the Samsung Lions on Jan. 16, 2020, David Buchanan, the club's newly acquired pitcher, holds up the Lions' jersey at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The 30-year-old made 35 starts for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2014 and 2015, going a combined 8-17 with a 5.01 ERA.

He spent the past three seasons in Japan with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, compiling a 20-30 record and a 4.07 ERA in 71 games, including 53 starts.

Buchanan's signing completes the foreign player puzzle for the Lions. They earlier re-signed right-hander Ben Lively and newly acquired utility player Tyler Saladino.

KBO teams can sign up to three foreign players, with no more than two pitchers.

In this EPA file photo from Sept. 3, 2014, David Buchanan of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the bottom of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Turner Field in Atlanta. (Yonhap)

