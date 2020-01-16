NSC discusses inter-Korean cooperation, Iran issue
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top security officials had discussions Thursday on the two major pending issues of resuming inter-Korean cooperation and contributing to security in the Middle East, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
In a standing committee session of the National Security Council (NSC), they discussed ways to "invigorate" the Korea peace process via a push for inter-Korean cooperation to support substantive progress in denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
In connection with the recent security conditions in the Middle East, they also reviewed how to protect South Korean people, companies and assets there as well as secure freedom of navigation for South Korean ships, Cheong Wa Dae said.
It did not provide details in a three-paragraph press release on the results of the weekly NSC meeting presided over by Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at the presidential office.
The United States reportedly wants South Korea, one of its allies, to dispatch troops to the Strait of Hormuz.
President Moon Jae-in is also pushing for the resumption of some inter-Korean projects in a bid to help facilitate North Korea-U.S. dialogue.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
4
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
3
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
PM regrets chief prosecutor's behavior over personnel reorganization
-
1
Chung Hyeon pulls out of Australian Open qualifying with hand injury
-
2
Trump likens N. Korea talks to 'beautiful game of chess'
-
3
Moon says no letup in 'peaceful Korea' bid based on alliance with U.S.
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up defense cost talks without breakthrough
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official