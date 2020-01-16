Ex-civil servant tapped presidential secretary for digital innovation
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in picked a former science ministry official as his Cheong Wa Dae secretary for digital innovation, a newly created post, Thursday.
Cho Kyeong-sik, currently an auditor at broadcaster EBS, has been nominated for the position born in Cheong Wa Dae's organizational change earlier this year, according to Moon's office.
It's part of Cheong Wa Dae's campaign to enhance South Korea's competitiveness in response to the fourth industrial revolution, especially in such sectors as artificial intelligence and 5G networks.
Cho earlier served at the science and ICT ministry and the Korea Communications Commission.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
4
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
3
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
PM regrets chief prosecutor's behavior over personnel reorganization
-
1
Trump likens N. Korea talks to 'beautiful game of chess'
-
2
Chung Hyeon pulls out of Australian Open qualifying with hand injury
-
3
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
4
Moon says no letup in 'peaceful Korea' bid based on alliance with U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up defense cost talks without breakthrough