-- Officials from Mahindra visit S. Korea ahead of election, 'feelings of GM deja vu' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Innovative experiment on smart city wall of public sector (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't making abrupt announcements followed by amendments, real estate policies spark distrust (Donga llbo)

-- YouTube becomes battleground of general election, blind spot of regulation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Department for direct investigation can't be downsized': Supreme Prosecutor's Office (Segye Times)

-- Only general election on people's minds, 150 vow to run with state affairs left behind (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Yoon Seok-youl's demand not illegal but legal' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Trade of high-end apartments halved, growth of housing prices in four districts south of Han River slows (Hankyoreh)

-- Discord over nuclear plants not solved, committee is 'yes-men' for gov't (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't, ruling party vow to increase property tax on those holding three or more houses (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 3 Celltrion arms to merge: Chairman Seo Jung-jin (Korea Economic Daily)

