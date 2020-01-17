(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 17)

The presidential office's rejection of the court-issued warrant in order to block the prosecution's investigations of a plethora of allegations against it has triggered denunciation from the people. They call it a "denial of justice." Even liberal judges — who aggressively took part in rooting out what the administration called "past evils" — are blaming the Blue House for "attempting to stand above the law." The Blue House must stop denying the very foundations of our democracy. Otherwise, the government and ruling Democratic Party will be punished in the upcoming parliamentary election.

