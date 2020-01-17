Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 January 17, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-5 Sunny 20

Incheon 03/-3 Cloudy 10

Suwon 05/-5 Sunny 20

Cheongju 05/-3 Sunny 20

Daejeon 06/-4 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 05/-6 Sunny 20

Gangneung 07/00 Sunny 80

Jeonju 06/-2 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 07/-1 Cloudy 0

Jeju 08/05 Cloudy 0

Daegu 07/-2 Cloudy 10

Busan 10/02 Cloudy 10

