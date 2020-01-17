S. Korea, U.S. hold talks on maritime environment, Arctic cooperation
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have held working-level talks in Seoul on enhancing the maritime environment and strengthening cooperation in Arctic research and related affairs, the foreign ministry said Friday.
On Thursday, the two sides held a meeting to discuss ways to reduce marine debris, curb illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities and other related issues, and then a separate session on arctic cooperation.
During the meeting on maritime affairs, they also touched on the issue involving contaminated water from the nuclear plant meltdown in Fukushima, Japan, in 2011, amid concerns that Tokyo's handling of the water could affect the health of people in neighboring countries.
Chung Kee-yong, the foreign ministry's director-general for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, and Woo Dong-sik, the oceans ministry's director general for overseas fisheries and international policy, represented Korea at the meeting.
Evan T. Bloom, acting deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. State Department Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, led the U.S. team.
After the morning meeting, Bloom had a working luncheon with Kwon Se-jung, the director general in charge of climate change and environmental affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, to discuss arctic cooperation.
