U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan

All Headlines 09:34 January 17, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The United States has deployed a WC-135W radiation detection plane to one of its air bases in Japan, an aviation tracker said Thursday, a move seen as aimed at beefing up surveillance of North Korea.

The WC-135W Constant Phoenix arrived at Kadena Air Base in Japan's Okinawa, Aircraft Spots said in a Twitter post, without elaborating on the exact time of the arrival.

Nicknamed the "nuke sniffer," the WC-135W played a key role in detecting radioactive leaks after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union in 1986.

It is unclear whether the purpose of the deployment was for a simple stopover or for an operation.

An RC-135S Cobra Ball surveillance aircraft is also known to have been deployed at Kadena Air Base.

This image captured from Aircraft Spots' Twitter feed on Jan. 16, 2020, shows the U.S.' WC-135W radiation detection plane that arrived at its Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

