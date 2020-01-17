S. Korea sharply expands public radio frequency band in 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The radio frequency band allocated for public use will increase more than eightfold in 2020 so South Korea can better meet its safety, disaster response and transportation requirements, the science ministry said Friday.
The Ministry of Science and ICT has approved a total bandwidth of 2.8 gigahertz (GHz) for public use, up from the 336.4 megahertz (MHz) set aside last year and the 81 MHz designated in 2018.
"A broader band allows public agencies to use more communication equipment and devices to send and receive information with minimum disruption or lag -- which is critical for responding to emergency situations," the ministry said.
It said the allocation was made to bolster efficient use.
Going forward, the ministry said policymakers are in the process of responding to growing need to keep better track of aerial drones, weather monitoring and ship traffic.
