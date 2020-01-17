S. Korea says inter-Korean policy matter of sovereignty
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's policy on North Korea is a matter of sovereignty, the unification ministry said Friday, after U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris called for Seoul to make sure to consult closely with Washington about its engagement plans with the North.
On Thursday, Ambassador Harris told reporters that South Korea should consult with Washington about its plans to engage with North Korea to avoid any "misunderstandings."
His remarks came as South Korea is looking into the possibility of individual tours to North Korea as part of efforts to expand cross-border exchange.
"Our policy with regard to North Korea belongs to our sovereignty," Lee Sang-min, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
"The U.S. has repeatedly made it clear through diverse channels that it respects South Korea's sovereignty related to its North Korea policy," he added.
Earlier this week, President Moon Jae-in stressed the need to expand exchange and cooperation with North Korea, saying that it would be conducive to improving inter-Korean relations and moving the stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington forward again.
Individual tours to North Korea were cited as one of major areas that the two Koreas could cooperate irrespective of global sanctions.
Washington remains firm that maximum pressure should be applied to North Korea until its complete denuclearization.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
