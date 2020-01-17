Seoul shares up late Friday morning
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning on the back of gains in major tech firms, taking a cue from overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 6.91 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,254.96 as of 11:20 a.m., after paring back some of its earlier gains.
On Thursday (local time), U.S. stocks shot to fresh record highs as investors digested the latest corporate earnings reports and a slew of economic data.
In Seoul, blue chips were mixed.
Tech companies were bullish, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics gaining 1.48 percent and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, moving up 0.81 percent.
No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.42 percent, and chemical firm LG Chem added 0.91 percent.
In contrast, bio shares were in negative terrain. Pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics decreased 0.46 percent, and Celltrion shed 3.05 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,156.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.3 won from Thursday's close.
