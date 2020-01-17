Hyundai Kona EV reaches highest altitude to set Guinness record
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co.'s Kona Electric vehicle has set a Guinness world record for the highest altitude achieved in an electric car, the company said Friday.
The Kona Electric built in Hyundai Motor's Indian plant reached the Saula Himal peak that is 5,731 meters high, beating the previous record height of 5,715 meters set by the ES8 sport utility vehicle of Chinese electric carmaker Nio in September 2018, Hyundai said in a statement.
The Kona Electric, which can travel up to 452 kilometers on a single charge, reached the top in an eight-day trip. It carried a portable charger.
(END)
