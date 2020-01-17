Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his birthday, South Korea's top presidential security adviser said Friday after returning from his trip to Washington, D.C.
Chung Eui-yong, head of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, had a brief meeting with Trump at the White House during the three-day visit.
Trump had some congratulatory words for Kim on the occasion of his Jan. 8 birthday and asked President Moon Jae-in to deliver the message, according to the Cheong Wa Dae official.
------------
U.S. downplays link between N.K. provocation and Iran
WASHINGTON, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said Friday that he recognizes the risk of North Korea taking provocative action in light of tensions between the United States and Iran, but denied there is a direct correlation.
At an event at the Brookings Institution, McCarthy was posed a question about the possibility that North Korea will launch a provocation as the U.S. military focuses its operations on the threats from Iran.
"There's always risk with that. I don't see a direct correlation right now," he said without elaborating.
------------
U.S. reaches out to N.K. 'through various channels': Trump's national security adviser
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The United States has reached out to North Korea "through various channels" in order to resume stalled denuclearization talks, U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has been quoted as saying.
O'Brien also indicated in an interview with online news outlet Axios published Sunday that he was cautiously optimistic about the way forward, as the North has not yet carried out its threat to undertake provocations as a "Christmas gift" to the U.S.
"We've reached out to the North Koreans and let them know that we would like to continue the negotiations in Stockholm that were last undertaken in early October," O'Brien was quoted as saying in the interview, held Friday.
------------
S. Korea's nuke envoy to head to U.S. for talks with Biegun on N.K.
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy will head to the United States this week for talks with his U.S. counterpart amid the prolonged deadlock in negotiations with North Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will leave for Washington on Wednesday and plans to meet with Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who doubles as the chief U.S. envoy in negotiations with the North, the ministry said in a release.
Lee is scheduled to return home on Saturday.
------------
U.S. sanctions 2 N. Korean entities over labor exports
WASHINGTON, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned two North Korean entities, including one based in China, for involvement in North Korean labor exports in violation of international sanctions.
The U.S. Treasury Department said it is targeting a North Korean trading corporation, Namgang Trading Corp. (NTC), and a China-based North Korean lodging facility, Beijing Sukbakso, for facilitating North Korea's practice of sending laborers abroad.
"The exportation of North Korean workers raises illicit revenue for the government of North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
------------
Pompeo says U.S. does not pose security risk to N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he remains hopeful that North Korea will give up its nuclear weapons program, claiming the United States does not pose a security risk to the regime.
Pompeo made the remarks Monday while speaking to Silicon Valley businesses in San Francisco, saying Washington remains in communication with Pyongyang to try to persuade the regime to denuclearize.
"It's been slow. It's been two steps forward and a step or two back," he said, according to a transcript released by the State Department. "I still remain hopeful that North Korea will make the right decision -- certainly the right decision for the world, but the right decision for the North Korean people as well."
------------
Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm close coordination on N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States on Tuesday reaffirmed the countries' continued close coordination on North Korea, the State Department said.
During their talks in Silicon Valley, California, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed regional and global issues, including the importance of trilateral cooperation with Japan, the department said in a readout.
"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Kang reaffirmed continued close U.S.-ROK coordination on North Korea," it said, referring to South Korea by the acronym of its formal name, the Republic of Korea. "The Secretary and Foreign Minister Kang praised the enduring strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance and reiterated their commitment to cooperation across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy and the ROK New Southern Policy."
------------
Biegun reaffirms U.S. commitment to N. Korea talks
WASHINGTON, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has reaffirmed the United States' commitment to denuclearization talks with North Korea and urged China to fully enforce United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang, the State Department said Thursday.
Biegun made the remarks during a phone call with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng on Wednesday, the department said in a readout. The deputy secretary also serves as Washington's top envoy to nuclear talks with the North.
"Deputy Secretary Biegun reiterated the U.S. commitment to negotiations with the DPRK on all pillars of the Singapore Joint Statement and urged (China) to fully implement U.N. Security Council sanctions," the readout said, using the abbreviation for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
