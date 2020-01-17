Korean language test applicants hit record high in 2019: data
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- A record number of applicants took the Korean language proficiency test last year, data showed Friday, reflecting the growing popularity of the language.
A total of 375,871 people sat for the Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK) in 2019, up 14.2 percent from 329,224 in the previous year, according to the National Institute for International Education's data analyzed by education service provider Haneul Education Corp.
It marks the highest figure since 2,692 people took the exam when TOPIK was first launched in 1997.
The total number of applicants who have taken the language test so far total 2.54 million.
TOPIK is a language proficiency test for foreigners whose native language is not Korean. It will be conducted in 83 countries this year.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
4
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
4
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
5
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Chung Hyeon pulls out of Australian Open qualifying with hand injury
-
3
Actor Joo Jin-mo apologizes to women mentioned in his hacked text messages
-
4
Trump likens N. Korea talks to 'beautiful game of chess'
-
5
U.S. envoy calls on S. Korea to consult with U.S. about N.K. engagement