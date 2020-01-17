McDonald's joins rivals for price hike in S. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. food chain McDonald's said Friday that it will raise its menu prices largely due to increased costs, joining rivals such as KFC for price hikes.
According to McDonald's Korea, the company's South Korean unit, the average price of its eight menu items will rise by 1.36 percent starting next week.
"Some menu prices were adjusted in consideration of an increase in various expenses," a company official said.
The price of McDonald's two bestsellers -- its cheeseburger and its Big Mac set -- will both increase by 200 won (US$0.17).
Last month, chicken franchise KFC Korea Co. also increased its menu prices by an average of between 100 and 200 won.
Hamburger chain Lotteria operated by local player Lotteria Co. also increased the prices of 20 of its menu items by an average of 2.5 percent.
Lotteria said the price hikes were in consideration of higher costs, noticeably the minimum wage hikes that take place every year at the beginning of the year.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
3
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
4
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: Persona' becomes most-sold album in Gaon chart history
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
4
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
5
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Chung Hyeon pulls out of Australian Open qualifying with hand injury
-
3
Actor Joo Jin-mo apologizes to women mentioned in his hacked text messages
-
4
Trump likens N. Korea talks to 'beautiful game of chess'
-
5
U.S. envoy calls on S. Korea to consult with U.S. about N.K. engagement