Mahindra set to inject 230 bln won into SsangYong Motor: sources

Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka said the Indian carmaker will make a 230 billion-won (US$198 million) investment after obtaining approval from its board during his meetings with SsangYong's labor union and Lee Dong-gull, chairman of the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), in Seoul on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter told Yonhap News Agency over the phone.