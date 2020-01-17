Mahindra set to inject 230 bln won into SsangYong Motor: sources
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. looks set to inject fresh cash into its cash-strapped South Korean unit SsangYong Motor Co. in a move to seek help from SsangYong's main creditor bank, industry sources said Friday.
Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka said the Indian carmaker will make a 230 billion-won (US$198 million) investment after obtaining approval from its board during his meetings with SsangYong's labor union and Lee Dong-gull, chairman of the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), in Seoul on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter told Yonhap News Agency over the phone.
On Thursday, Goenka flew to Seoul apparently to seek a financial helping hand from the KDB. The KDB extended a loan of 100 billion won to SsangYong last year.
"Goenka will leave for India today, and he will participate in SsangYong's board meeting scheduled for Jan. 30 through video conference from India," a SsangYong Motor spokesman said.
In March 2011, Mahindra acquired a 70 percent stake in the carmaker in bankruptcy proceedings for 523 billion won as part of its "globalization strategy."
Mahindra currently owns a 74.65 percent stake in SsangYong Motor after two rounds of rights issues worth 130 billion won since 2013.
Mahindra earlier hinted that it would consider injecting 230 billion won into SsangYong to normalize its business during a meeting with the carmaker's labor union in India late last year in return for an additional loan by the KDB.
In a statement released hours after the meeting between Goenka and Lee, the KDB said that Mahindra underlined that it, as the largest shareholder, is making "responsible" efforts to revive SsangYong Motor.
"On top of its direct investment plans for a turnaround in SsangYong Motor, Mahindra said its business ties with the world's leading carmakers can help reinforce the competitiveness of the Korean unit," the statement said.
But the KDB didn't say whether Mahindra asked for a fresh loan for SsangYong to help it keep up its operations.
SsangYong Motor has struggled with deteriorating earnings results since 2017, when it shifted to a net loss of 66 billion won from a net profit of 58 billion won a year earlier. In 2018, net losses continued, reaching 62 billion won.
For the whole of 2019, SsangYong Motor's sales fell 6.5 percent to 132,799 vehicles from 141,995 units in the year-ago period due to lower demand for its models. Earnings results for 2019 will be released in the coming weeks.
SsangYong's lineup is composed of the flagship G4 Rexton, Tivoli, Korando and Rexton Sports.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
4
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
3
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea named host of 2024 Winter Youth Olympics
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Actor Joo Jin-mo apologizes to women mentioned in his hacked text messages
-
3
U.S. envoy calls on S. Korea to consult with U.S. about N.K. engagement
-
4
N. Korea repeats demand for removal of S. Korean facilities at Mt. Kumgang
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up defense cost talks without breakthrough