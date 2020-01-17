KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 67,800 DN 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,900 UP 1,400
ShinhanGroup 41,050 DN 250
HITEJINRO 32,350 UP 750
DaelimInd 85,400 0
Yuhan 229,500 DN 2,000
SLCORP 17,700 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 144,000 DN 1,000
SBC 14,000 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 24,150 DN 450
CJ 92,400 DN 200
JWPHARMA 28,050 DN 350
LGInt 14,050 DN 150
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13900 0
KiaMtr 41,400 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 5,490 DN 30
TONGYANG 1,270 DN 15
Daesang 22,150 DN 100
Hanwha 23,600 DN 100
DB HiTek 28,450 DN 650
SKNetworks 5,300 UP 10
NEXENTIRE 8,640 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 94,200 DN 1,100
KCC 233,500 0
AmoreG 91,200 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 118,500 0
Donga Socio Holdings 95,300 DN 1,600
SK hynix 99,000 DN 200
Youngpoong 671,000 DN 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,050 UP 800
SamsungF&MIns 227,000 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,100 DN 750
Kogas 35,050 0
SsangyongMtr 2,180 DN 25
BoryungPharm 14,750 UP 50
L&L 14,000 UP 100
NamyangDairy 413,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 41,950 DN 450
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,050 0
Shinsegae 320,500 DN 1,500
