KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:45 January 17, 2020

Nongshim 223,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 35,350 DN 300
Hyosung 73,700 UP 100
LOTTE 35,700 DN 200
AK Holdings 34,400 DN 100
Binggrae 54,500 DN 300
GCH Corp 20,350 DN 250
LotteChilsung 132,000 DN 1,000
ORION Holdings 17,200 UP 50
KISWire 19,350 DN 100
LotteFood 396,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,900 DN 200
POSCO 241,500 0
SPC SAMLIP 82,700 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 199,500 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,950 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,010 DN 35
DB INSURANCE 47,500 DN 650
SamsungElec 61,300 UP 600
NHIS 12,150 0
SK Discovery 26,550 UP 300
LS 44,400 DN 400
GC Corp 122,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 30,100 UP 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 269,500 UP 1,000
KPIC 110,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,700 UP 10
SKC 50,600 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 5,190 UP 20
HankookShellOil 307,000 DN 1,000
KAL 27,400 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,880 DN 140
LG Corp. 72,800 DN 600
BukwangPharm 14,500 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,750 DN 600
TaekwangInd 1,018,000 UP 1,000
GS Retail 39,350 DN 300
Ottogi 544,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 20,850 DN 250
(MORE)

