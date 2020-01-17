Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:45 January 17, 2020

DaeduckElec 10,150 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 3,595 UP 5
HtlShilla 108,500 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 37,150 DN 250
SamsungElecMech 134,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 75,700 DN 1,200
KSOE 128,000 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,600 UP 50
OCI 63,800 DN 300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,500 DN 300
KorZinc 416,000 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,410 UP 10
SYC 47,450 DN 450
HyundaiMipoDock 47,900 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 30,500 DN 500
S-Oil 84,100 UP 200
LG Innotek 148,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 48,350 DN 2,250
KumhoPetrochem 77,700 DN 100
Mobis 248,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,800 DN 300
HDC HOLDINGS 11,250 0
S-1 93,100 DN 800
Hanchem 115,000 UP 2,000
DWS 27,750 DN 250
UNID 45,600 DN 50
KEPCO 26,850 DN 50
SamsungSecu 38,150 0
SKTelecom 235,000 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 41,500 DN 50
HyundaiElev 70,700 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,350 DN 600
Hanon Systems 11,100 0
SK 245,000 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 5,940 DN 10
GKL 22,250 UP 250
Handsome 31,400 DN 200
WJ COWAY 89,000 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 136,500 UP 500
