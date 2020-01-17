DaeduckElec 10,150 UP 150

MERITZ SECU 3,595 UP 5

HtlShilla 108,500 UP 1,500

Hanmi Science 37,150 DN 250

SamsungElecMech 134,500 UP 1,500

Hanssem 75,700 DN 1,200

KSOE 128,000 0

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,600 UP 50

OCI 63,800 DN 300

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,500 DN 300

KorZinc 416,000 DN 3,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,410 UP 10

SYC 47,450 DN 450

HyundaiMipoDock 47,900 DN 600

IS DONGSEO 30,500 DN 500

S-Oil 84,100 UP 200

LG Innotek 148,500 UP 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,500 DN 500

HYUNDAI WIA 48,350 DN 2,250

KumhoPetrochem 77,700 DN 100

Mobis 248,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,800 DN 300

HDC HOLDINGS 11,250 0

S-1 93,100 DN 800

Hanchem 115,000 UP 2,000

DWS 27,750 DN 250

UNID 45,600 DN 50

KEPCO 26,850 DN 50

SamsungSecu 38,150 0

SKTelecom 235,000 DN 1,000

S&T MOTIV 41,500 DN 50

HyundaiElev 70,700 UP 200

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,350 DN 600

Hanon Systems 11,100 0

SK 245,000 UP 1,000

DAEKYO 5,940 DN 10

GKL 22,250 UP 250

Handsome 31,400 DN 200

WJ COWAY 89,000 DN 900

LOTTE SHOPPING 136,500 UP 500

(MORE)