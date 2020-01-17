KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,150 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 3,595 UP 5
HtlShilla 108,500 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 37,150 DN 250
SamsungElecMech 134,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 75,700 DN 1,200
KSOE 128,000 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,600 UP 50
OCI 63,800 DN 300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,500 DN 300
KorZinc 416,000 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,410 UP 10
SYC 47,450 DN 450
HyundaiMipoDock 47,900 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 30,500 DN 500
S-Oil 84,100 UP 200
LG Innotek 148,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 48,350 DN 2,250
KumhoPetrochem 77,700 DN 100
Mobis 248,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,800 DN 300
HDC HOLDINGS 11,250 0
S-1 93,100 DN 800
Hanchem 115,000 UP 2,000
DWS 27,750 DN 250
UNID 45,600 DN 50
KEPCO 26,850 DN 50
SamsungSecu 38,150 0
SKTelecom 235,000 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 41,500 DN 50
HyundaiElev 70,700 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,350 DN 600
Hanon Systems 11,100 0
SK 245,000 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 5,940 DN 10
GKL 22,250 UP 250
Handsome 31,400 DN 200
WJ COWAY 89,000 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 136,500 UP 500
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
4
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
-
3
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea named host of 2024 Winter Youth Olympics
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Actor Joo Jin-mo apologizes to women mentioned in his hacked text messages
-
3
U.S. envoy calls on S. Korea to consult with U.S. about N.K. engagement
-
4
N. Korea repeats demand for removal of S. Korean facilities at Mt. Kumgang
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up defense cost talks without breakthrough