KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 11,250 UP 50
KorElecTerm 39,650 DN 350
NamhaeChem 8,160 DN 60
DONGSUH 16,450 UP 150
BGF 5,440 DN 120
SamsungEng 19,050 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 DN 500
PanOcean 4,310 0
SAMSUNG CARD 38,600 DN 700
CheilWorldwide 23,100 DN 350
KT 26,100 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL261000 0
LG Uplus 13,500 UP 450
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,700 UP 600
KT&G 94,000 DN 300
DHICO 5,660 DN 50
LG Display 15,850 UP 300
Kangwonland 28,600 DN 200
NAVER 191,000 DN 500
Kakao 168,500 DN 3,000
NCsoft 631,000 DN 1,000
DSME 26,600 DN 350
DSINFRA 5,260 UP 60
DWEC 4,655 DN 35
Donga ST 101,000 DN 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,850 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 250,500 UP 3,500
DongwonF&B 228,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 38,700 DN 550
LGH&H 1,406,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 333,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 19,700 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,700 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,700 DN 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,250 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 69,200 DN 700
Celltrion 175,000 DN 5,500
Huchems 19,350 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 138,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,400 DN 600
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
(2nd LD) S. Korea conveys Trump's birthday message for Kim Jong-un
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
(2nd LD) S. Korea named host of 2024 Winter Youth Olympics
Actor Joo Jin-mo apologizes to women mentioned in his hacked text messages
U.S. envoy calls on S. Korea to consult with U.S. about N.K. engagement
N. Korea repeats demand for removal of S. Korean facilities at Mt. Kumgang
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up defense cost talks without breakthrough