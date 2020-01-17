KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 73,700 UP 300
LOTTE Himart 28,900 DN 150
GS 48,850 UP 550
CJ CGV 33,000 DN 400
HYUNDAILIVART 12,950 DN 200
LIG Nex1 29,600 DN 300
Fila Holdings 48,200 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 144,500 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,150 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,225 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 236,500 0
LF 16,600 DN 50
FOOSUNG 8,650 DN 70
JW HOLDINGS 5,820 DN 50
SK Innovation 133,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 24,450 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 47,900 DN 100
Hansae 16,950 0
LG HAUSYS 50,900 DN 1,500
Youngone Corp 34,150 UP 800
KOLON IND 47,100 DN 550
HanmiPharm 294,500 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 7,250 UP 20
emart 121,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY310 00 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 52,700 DN 500
CUCKOO 116,500 UP 1,500
COSMAX 87,600 UP 400
MANDO 35,050 DN 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 437,000 UP 500
INNOCEAN 71,300 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 32,650 DN 550
Netmarble 95,200 DN 2,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S318000 DN2000
ORION 116,500 UP 2,000
BGF Retail 171,000 0
SKCHEM 66,200 UP 100
HDC-OP 23,400 0
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,450 0
WooriFinancialGroup 10,650 0
(END)
-
1
