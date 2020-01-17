KIH 73,700 UP 300

LOTTE Himart 28,900 DN 150

GS 48,850 UP 550

CJ CGV 33,000 DN 400

HYUNDAILIVART 12,950 DN 200

LIG Nex1 29,600 DN 300

Fila Holdings 48,200 DN 400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 144,500 UP 3,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,150 DN 200

HANWHA LIFE 2,225 UP 40

AMOREPACIFIC 236,500 0

LF 16,600 DN 50

FOOSUNG 8,650 DN 70

JW HOLDINGS 5,820 DN 50

SK Innovation 133,500 UP 500

POONGSAN 24,450 UP 300

KBFinancialGroup 47,900 DN 100

Hansae 16,950 0

LG HAUSYS 50,900 DN 1,500

Youngone Corp 34,150 UP 800

KOLON IND 47,100 DN 550

HanmiPharm 294,500 DN 3,000

BNK Financial Group 7,250 UP 20

emart 121,000 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY310 00 UP350

KOLMAR KOREA 52,700 DN 500

CUCKOO 116,500 UP 1,500

COSMAX 87,600 UP 400

MANDO 35,050 DN 250

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 437,000 UP 500

INNOCEAN 71,300 UP 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 32,650 DN 550

Netmarble 95,200 DN 2,900

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S318000 DN2000

ORION 116,500 UP 2,000

BGF Retail 171,000 0

SKCHEM 66,200 UP 100

HDC-OP 23,400 0

HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,450 0

WooriFinancialGroup 10,650 0

(END)