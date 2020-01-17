Seoul to unveil measures for single-member households in May
SEJONG, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will announce a set of comprehensive measures in May to improve welfare services for single-member households, a senior official said Friday.
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom made the remarks after holding the first government-wide meeting on single-member families, the ministry said in a statement.
The measures will include an improvement in living conditions, social safety nets and employment for one-person families, according to the statement.
The number of one-person families continued to rise last year, accounting for nearly 30 percent of all households in South Korea, amid the fast-spreading trend of people remaining single.
There was a total of 5.85 million households consisting of a single member in 2018, compared with 5.62 million the previous year, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.
This accounted for 29.3 percent of all households in the country last year, the data showed.
The percentage of those living alone has been on a sharp rise for decades, hitting the 20-percent mark in 2005 for the first time. It was 4.8 percent in 1980.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
