S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 17, 2020
All Headlines 16:40 January 17, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.341 1.333 +0.8
3-year TB 1.433 1.426 +0.7
10-year TB 1.741 1.701 +4.0
2-year MSB 1.414 1.413 +0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.010 2.001 +0.9
91-day CD 1.460 1.460 0.0
(END)
