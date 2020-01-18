Number of traffic fatalities in Seoul drops 19 pct on-yr in 2019
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The number of traffic deaths in Seoul fell 19.1 percent last year from a year earlier, data showed Saturday.
A total of 246 people died in traffic accidents in Seoul in 2019, down from 304 tallied a year earlier, with a daily 0.67 deaths, according to the data compiled by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.
The annual number of traffic deaths has been declining since it peaked at 1,371 in 1989 and has hit record lows every year since 2015.
The data also showed that 0.78 people died for every 10,000 vehicles on the road of the South Korean capital city last year, down from the previous year's 0.96. At the same time, about 2.4 fatalities per 100,000 people were caused by car crashes.
The number of pedestrians killed in traffic accidents fell 22 percent on-year to 144 from 184 over the one-year period in Seoul.
The deaths of those aged 65 or over reached 103 last year, accounting for 42 percent of the total traffic fatalities in the city.
The Seoul municipal government said it is aiming to reduce the road traffic fatality ratio per 100,000 people to 2.1 in 2020 and 1.8 in 2021 from the current 2.4.
