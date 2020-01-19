Airplane registrations up 2.2 pct in 2019 on LCC growth
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The number of registered airplanes in South Korea rose 2.2 percent last year from a year earlier as low-cost carriers continued to strengthen their fleets, the transport ministry said Sunday.
At the end of 2019, airplane registrations stood at 853, up 18 from 835 a year earlier due to LCCs increasing the number of planes on international routes, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The number of plane registrations has continually risen from 724 in 2015 and is expected to exceed 1,000 within the next four years, it said.
"The number of LCCs is expected to rise in line with higher travel demand at lower prices compared to full-service carriers like Korean Air Lines Co. It will drive up the number of airplane registrations," a ministry official said.
South Korea has two full-service carriers -- Korean Air and Asiana Airlines Inc. -- and seven low-cost carriers -- Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan Co., Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet, T'way and Fly Gangwon.
Two more LCCs -- Air Premia Co. and Aero K Airlines Co. -- are expected to join the market this year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
4
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
Population growth slowest in 2019, aged citizens hit new record high
-
1
U.S. military leader expresses full confidence in ability to defend against new N.K. missiles
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean ambassadors to China, U.N. head home: source
-
3
N. Korea slams Japan's plan to set up military space unit
-
4
Inter-Korean cooperation will occur within framework of denuclearization: official
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea says U.S. ambassador's remarks on inter-Korean ties 'very inappropriate'