Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea says U.S. ambassador's remarks on inter-Korean ties 'very inappropriate'
SEOUL -- The office of President Moon Jae-in openly reproached U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris for his remark on Moon's stated plans to resume inter-Korean cooperation, calling it "very inappropriate."
"It's very inappropriate for the ambassador to make such a mention for media over remarks by the president of the hosting nation," a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters.
----------------
Ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk indicted in ex-vice mayor's bribery case
SEOUL -- Former Justice Minister and senior presidential secretary Cho Kuk was indicted Friday over his suspected role in ending an inspection into bribery allegations involving a former Busan vice mayor.
The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office said it has indicted Cho on charges of power abuse.
----------------
(4th LD) BOK stands pat, previous cuts and improving conditions in focus
SEOUL -- As widely expected, South Korea's central bank on Friday left its policy rate frozen, citing slight improvements in the economic and trade conditions facing Asia's fourth-largest economy and the need to assess the effect of previous rate cuts.
The Bank of Korea (BOK)'s monetary policy board voted 5 to 2 to keep the rate steady at a record low 1.25 percent.
----------------
(Movie Review) 'The Man Standing Next' chronicles 1979 presidential assassination
SEOUL -- On Oct. 26, 1979, two gunshots changed modern Korean history. President Park Chung-hee, who had been in power for 18 years, was assassinated by Kim Jae-gyu, then director of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA) and considered No. 2 in the regime.
Park, who took the helm through a military coup in 1961, had sought to stay in power for good but lost his life to his most trusted and closest confidant and a key member of the military maneuver 18 years ago.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks hit 15-month high on positive BOK note, Samsung
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rose for the second consecutive day Friday to hit a 15-month high on a rosy economic outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy and a rally by Samsung Electronics. The South Korean won gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.52 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 2,250.57, its highest level since Oct. 8, 2018. Trade volume was moderate at 568 million shares worth 5.2 trillion won (US$4.5 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 448 to 354.
----------------
Ex-Semo chairman's family ordered to pay 70 pct of state expenses on Sewol ferry disaster
SEOUL -- Three children of a former chairman of Semo Group, which was involved in the operation of the Sewol ferry that sank off South Korea's southwestern coast in 2014, were ordered by a local court Friday to cover 70 percent of the state funds spent to deal with the ferry sinking.
The Seoul Central District Court ordered former Semo Group Chairman Yoo Byung-eun's three children -- 53-year-old daughter Yoo Sum-na, 51-year-old daughter Yoo Sang-na and 47-year-old son Yoo Hyuk-ki -- to pay a total of 170 billion won (US$147 million) to the state.
----------------
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
4
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea named host of 2024 Winter Youth Olympics
-
5
Ministry lodges protest over Iranian envoy's reported mention of possible end of Seoul-Tehran ties
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Hyundai aims to sell over 10,000 Nexo hydrogen cars in 2020
-
3
U.S. envoy calls on S. Korea to consult with U.S. about N.K. engagement
-
4
N. Korea repeats demand for removal of S. Korean facilities at Mt. Kumgang
-
5
Actor Joo Jin-mo apologizes to women mentioned in his hacked text messages