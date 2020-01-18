Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

January 18, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-4 Cloudy 20

Incheon 04/-2 Cloudy 20

Suwon 06/-4 Sunny 10

Cheongju 06/-2 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 07/-4 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 05/-3 Sunny 20

Gangneung 07/03 Sleet 30

Jeonju 07/-3 Sunny 10

Gwangju 08/-2 Sunny 0

Jeju 09/05 Cloudy 20

Daegu 06/00 Snow 30

Busan 10/02 Sleet 30

