Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 January 18, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-4 Cloudy 20
Incheon 04/-2 Cloudy 20
Suwon 06/-4 Sunny 10
Cheongju 06/-2 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 07/-4 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 05/-3 Sunny 20
Gangneung 07/03 Sleet 30
Jeonju 07/-3 Sunny 10
Gwangju 08/-2 Sunny 0
Jeju 09/05 Cloudy 20
Daegu 06/00 Snow 30
Busan 10/02 Sleet 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
4
Seoul city to turn old highway into 7.6 km-long park
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
4
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
5
Ministry lodges protest over Iranian envoy's reported mention of possible end of Seoul-Tehran ties
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea says U.S. ambassador's remarks on inter-Korean ties 'very inappropriate'
-
3
Hyundai aims to sell over 10,000 Nexo hydrogen cars in 2020
-
4
BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan