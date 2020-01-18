(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 18)

More baffling is a rush of high-level officials under investigation by the prosecution. For instance, Hwang Un-ha, former head of the Ulsan Metropolitan Police, is running even though he is accused of abusing his power to meddle in the city's mayoral race following an order from the Blue House. Youn Kun-young, director of the State Affairs Planning and Monitoring Office at the Blue House, is also running. If they are under investigation because of suspicions of their criminal offenses, they must not run.