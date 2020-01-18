U.S. reaffirms support for improved inter-Korean relations: Seoul official
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The United States has reaffirmed its support for improved inter-Korean relations, a Seoul official said Friday, amid bilateral consultations on how to pursue South-North cooperation projects.
Lee Do-hoon, Seoul's chief nuclear envoy, arrived in Washington earlier this week to coordinate the allies' approach to North Korea with his American counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun.
At the Thursday meeting, Lee said the two sides discussed ways to bring North Korea back to talks to negotiate its denuclearization, and how to deter the regime from carrying out provocations.
As part of that discussion, he said, they also talked about President Moon Jae-in's renewed push to expand inter-Korean cooperation projects as a way to facilitate the stalled denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
"The U.S. reaffirmed its support for improved South-North relations," Lee told reporters at a briefing, without offering details on Washington's stance on specific inter-Korean projects, such as Moon's interest in allowing individual tours to North Korea.
"We also agreed to coordinate closely on inter-Korean relations, the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of a lasting peace," Lee said.
South Korea has said that individual tours do not fall under the scope of United Nations sanctions against North Korea.
While the U.S. hasn't expressed its position on the individual tours publicly, it has been wary of any flow of resources to North Korea that could undermine its "maximum pressure" campaign against the regime.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
4
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
(2nd LD) Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
4
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
5
Samsung Electronics ranks 18th worldwide in market cap
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea says U.S. ambassador's remarks on inter-Korean ties 'very inappropriate'
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
Hyundai aims to sell over 10,000 Nexo hydrogen cars in 2020
-
4
BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification