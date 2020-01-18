Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) BTS to showcase new single on CBS' 'The Late Late Show' this month

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- K-pop super band BTS will appear on U.S. broadcaster CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" later this month to showcase their new single, the band's management agency said Saturday.

Joining the famous U.S. talk show on Jan. 28 (U.S. time), BTS will stage "Black Swan," a track from the bands' upcoming "Map of the Soul: 7" album, according to Big Hit Entertainment. BTS previously appeared on the show in 2017 and 2018.

The song hit major South Korean and overseas online music streaming services on Friday ahead of the full release of the band's fourth full-length album and second "Map of the Soul" album on Feb. 21.

As of 9 a.m., the new song topped the iTunes Top Songs charts of 93 countries, the highest tally for any K-pop song, the agency said.

Pre-orders for the new album have topped 3.42 million copies in the first week since pre-sales began last week, the biggest pre-order volume ever for a South Korean album.

These images, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Jan. 17, 2020, show scenes from the art video of "Black Swan," a track from K-pop group BTS' upcoming album titled "Map of the Soul: 7." The group dropped the song on the day, ahead of the album's official release on Feb. 21. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


