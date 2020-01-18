N. Korea slams Japan's plan to set up military space unit
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Saturday slammed Tokyo's plan to establish a military space unit, saying the plan is a dangerous and reckless move to make Japan a "military giant."
"Japan is madly keen on exploiting even the outer space for its sinister purpose of building up 'defense capacity,'" the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang's official mouthpiece, said in its editorial. "The outer space can never be reduced to a theatre for the state of aggression, the war-thirsty state."
Japan last year announced that its Self-Defense Forces (SDF) plan to create a military unit specializing in space matters by 2023.
The KCNA doubted the Asian neighbor's intention to build up its defense capacity in space.
"Japan still remains a war criminal state, a war force dreaming of overseas invasion which has made desperate efforts to whitewash and repeat its blood-stained and crime-woven past, before the international community," the KCNA said. "Worse still, all the moves of Japan are being rapidly directed to the realization of its wild dream of becoming a military giant and launching overseas invasion."
Experts here said North Korea's hostile reaction over Japan's military plan may come from the communist state's concern that Tokyo's upgraded space power could easily detect its missile tests and other military provocations.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
4
BTS' 'Idol' becomes 6th music video to top 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
Samsung Electronics ranks 18th worldwide in market cap
-
5
Population growth slowest in 2019, aged citizens hit new record high
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea says U.S. ambassador's remarks on inter-Korean ties 'very inappropriate'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
3
BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
4
U.S. military leader expresses full confidence in ability to defend against new N.K. missiles
-
5
N.K. leader expresses condolences for death of former anti-Japanese fighter