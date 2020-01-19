Today in Korean history
Jan. 20
1919 -- Gojong, the 26th king of the Joseon Dynasty, dies.
1968 -- Thirty-one North Korean commandos infiltrate Seoul in an attempt to assassinate President Park Chung-hee. The North Korean troops are stopped 300 meters from the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. Twenty-eight are killed and one is captured, while two others are believed to have returned to the North across the border. The only survivor, Kim Sin-jo, shouted in a nationally televised news conference that "I came here to cut the throat of Park Chung-hee!"
1974 -- South Korea and West Germany sign a visa waiver accord.
2000 -- The Millennium Democratic Party (MDP) kicks off with President Kim Dae-jung being elected as party president.
2005 -- A South Korean maritime police boat crosses the inter-Korean border in the East Sea on a search-and-rescue mission after a South Korean cargo vessel sank in North Korean waters. Only four members of the sunken vessel's 18-strong crew survived.
2009 -- Six people are found dead after a building in the central district of Yongsan in Seoul was engulfed in flames during a police raid on occupants protesting redevelopment of the area.
2011 -- The Supreme Court acquits Cho Bong-am, the leader of Korea's first left-leaning "Jinbo (Progressive) Party," of an espionage charge 52 years after he was executed by the government of then-President Rhee Syng-man.
