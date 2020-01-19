Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:08 January 19, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-2 Sunny 60

Incheon 05/00 Cloudy 20

Suwon 06/-3 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 07/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 07/-2 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 04/-4 Sleet 60

Gangneung 07/02 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 08/-1 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 09/-1 Cloudy 20

Jeju 10/06 Sunny 60

Daegu 08/-2 Sunny 20

Busan 10/01 Sunny 20

(END)

