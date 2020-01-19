Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:08 January 19, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/-2 Sunny 60
Incheon 05/00 Cloudy 20
Suwon 06/-3 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 07/-2 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 07/-2 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 04/-4 Sleet 60
Gangneung 07/02 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 08/-1 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 09/-1 Cloudy 20
Jeju 10/06 Sunny 60
Daegu 08/-2 Sunny 20
Busan 10/01 Sunny 20
(END)
