(LEAD) Watchdog to launch deliberations for Woori Bank in product misselling fiasco
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial watchdog plans to launch deliberations on the penalty for the head of a major bank here over what it earlier determined to be improper selling of derivative-linked products, sources said Sunday.
Last week, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) failed to determine the level of disciplinary action against the heads of Woori Bank and KEB Hana Bank, after ruling that about 20 percent of 3,954 sales cases of the two banks may have violated the law or the companies' internal rules.
The financial watchdog is scheduled to hold a final review of punishments against the two banks next week.
The so-called derivative-linked fund (DLF) products were designed to return large profits when the interest rates of specific countries, including Britain and Germany, stayed above a certain level.
However, many consumers here have reported losses of up to or over 90 percent of their investments after interest rates or bond yields in the major economies plunged.
The FSS earlier noted the local banks may have missold the products by failing to provide adequate information or explain the high risks involved to their consumers, telling the heads of the two lenders in advance that they may face "serious" disciplinary actions.
Those submitted to serious disciplinary actions by the FSS are barred from running for reelection as the head of a commercial bank or working for any financial institutions for up to five years, according to the FSS.
Earlier, the financial watchdog recommended that two local banks provide compensation for up to 80 percent of their customers' losses from the misselling of derivatives linked to overseas interest rates.
Since August, financial authorities have probed Woori Bank, KEB Hana Bank, brokerage firms and asset managers that sold the derivatives products.
In the case of a certain derivative linked to 10-year German state bond yields, some investors lost 98 percent of their principal as bond yields in Germany unexpectedly sank.
