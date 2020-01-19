Korean firms in China see challenges in 2020: survey
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean companies operating in China expected a more challenging business environment this year due to intensifying competition and weak demand, a survey showed on Sunday.
The business survey index (BSI) of 217 South Korean companies operating in China came to 83 in the first quarter of the year, compared with 86 in the October-December period of last year, according to the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade.
The surveyed showed the companies saw their business confidence edge up in the fourth quarter of 2019 despite the Sino-American trade war, with the index marking the first on-quarter rise in more than a year.
A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists, while a figure above the benchmark means the opposite.
Among the companies surveyed, automakers and chemical firms expected their sales to improve this year, while electronics and textile firms projected a prolonged slump in their sales.
China's economy, meanwhile, expanded 6.1 percent in 2019 from a year earlier amid the prolonged trade row with the United States, marking the lowest rate in 29 years.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
