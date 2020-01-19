N. Korea believed to pick new foreign minister
All Headlines 11:45 January 19, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has notified foreign ambassadors based in Pyongyang of its recent appointment of Ri Son-gwon as the country's new foreign minister, sources here said Sunday.
The sources said the notification was made late last week.
The decision puts Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, in the place of former Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
